From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has described the murder of two of its personnel, Master Warrant Officer (MWO) Audu M Linus (retired), and Private (Pte) Gloria Matthew, by suspected members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) as barbaric and callous.

The deceased, according to the Director, Army Public Relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, met their untimely death last Saturday, while on transit to Imo state for their traditional wedding.

Nwachukwu said the gruesome murder of the soldiers by the group, who did not spare Gloria Matthew, who hails from Nkwerre LGA of Imo state, clearly depicts callousness, impenitence and is indisputably, a brazen act of terrorism perpetrated by IPOB/ESN.

He said even though the dissident groups have continued to live in denial while masquerading as unknown gunmen in their criminal violent campaign in the region, the Nigerian Army would do everything in its powers to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice, just as it condoles with the families, relations and close associates of the victims. He, therefore, appealed to the public to assist the army and the security agencies with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

Nwachukwu’s statement reads: “The Nigerian Army (NA), on Saturday, April 30, 2022 received information on the gruesome, barbaric and most despicable manner in which members of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network(ESN) murdered, in cold blood, two soldiers Master Warrant Officer (MWO) Audu M Linus (retired) and Private (Pte) Gloria Matthew, who were on transit to Imo state for their traditional wedding. “Apparently, the soldiers had embarked on the trip to fulfill the traditional rites of conjugating their

matrimony, as the very well respected and cherished Igbo tradition demands.

“Ironically, the fact that one of the soldiers, Pte Gloria Matthew, who hails from Nkwerre LGA of Imo state, has an ethnic affiliation with the good people of South East Nigeria did not prevail on the sensibility of the dissidents.

“This dastardly act, one too many, clearly portends the deep seated hate, desperation and lawlessness with which foot soldiers of IPOB/ESN have been unleashing terror on Ndigbo, whom they claim they are on a mission to protect and emancipate, as well as other innocent Nigerians who are resident or transiting the South East.

“This gruesome murder, in which they did not spare even their own child, clearly depicts callousness, impenitence and is, indisputably, a brazen act of terrorism perpetrated by IPOB/ESN.

“Though the dissident groups have continued to live in denial, while masquerading as unknown gunmen in their criminal violent campaign in the region, the NA will ensure the perpetrators of this dastardly act unleashed on its personnel do not go unpunished. While we deeply condole with the families, relations and close associates of the victims, the NA has commenced investigation to unmask and bring the criminals to book.

“Members of the public are pleased to oblige security agencies with actionable information that will lead to the arrest of these criminals.”