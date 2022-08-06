Participants at the Army War College Nigeria (AWCN) Course 6/2021 embarked on a seven-day Geo-Strategic Study Tour to the Republics of South Africa and Egypt on Saturday.

Spokesman of the college, Maj. Mohammed Maidawa, made this known in a statement he issued in Abuja.

Maidawa stated that the tour was an important component of the National Security and Organisation of Defence Module of the course and constituted a vital part of the training programme.

He said the tour was designed to expose participants to the geo- strategic environment.

It would also afford them the opportunity to appreciate the link between geo-strategic mechanisms and Nigeria’s foreign policy towards countries within and outside the West African sub-region.

“The Tour Director is the Commandant of the college, Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Alabi, while the team leader visiting the Republic of Egypt is the Deputy Commandant/Director of Studies, Brig.-Gen. Umar Alkali.

“The Director of Coordination, Brig.-Gen. Olawale Oyekola is leading the other team to South Africa,” Maidawa stated. (NAN)