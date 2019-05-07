Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Army has said the security challenges being experienced in the country would have dire consequences on the socio-economic wellbeing of the country if not addressed.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai who made the statement, yesterday, lamented that the series of security challenges, including terrorism, insurgency, kidnapping, communal strife and armed robbery, put Nigeria at risk.

General Buratai, who spoke at the Nigerian Army College of Logistics (NACOL) Logistics Planning Seminar for Deputy Chief of Staff (DCOS), said the Army is involved in internal security operation in virtually all states in the country employing relevant tactics and strategies necessary to surmount the threats.

He assured that the force would remain professional and focused in consolidating success recorded in the fight against insurgency.

He said the ongoing operation Harbin Kunama III would contain the security challenges in the northwestern part of the country and that the army would continue to play her roles in guaranteeing national security.

Buratai, who was represented by the Chief of Logistics, Major General Enobong Udoh said while the tacticians were fashioning best way to surmount the threat, the logisticians concern themselves with best means to sustain the force in the battlefield.

He explained that the need for the logisticians to efficiently sustain the troops is the essence of the seminar, adding that the Deputy Chief of Staff of the force were at the forefront of providing relevant advice on logistics matters in the division in conjunction with combat support services commanders.

The Chief of Army Staff explained that the a proper and well informed knowledge is a sin qua non for optimum performance of logistics functions by cadre of officers.

He noted that the training of logistics staff officers of the formation headquarters on modern concept and techniques in the field of logistics is the key to efficient logistics support in the field, pointing out that the Deputy Chief of Staff logistics planning seminar is to reawaken the minds of participants as well as introduce them to modern logistics concept relevant to the 21st century threat environment.

While pledging the loyalty of the Nigerian Army to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, the Army Chief called on soldiers to ensure that they do everything within their powers to support democracy.

Commandant of the College Major General Osasogie Uzamere commended the Chief of Army Staff for the numerous intervention aimed at improving the service delivery at the college.

He noted that the college is wearing a new look owing to the intervention by the Army Chief.

Uzamere, who disclosed that works has commenced on the new site of the college in Iba area of Lagos, said the college would expand its scope on completion of work at the new site.

The Theme of the seminar was “Building capacity for effective logistics support for operational readiness of the Nigerian Army.”