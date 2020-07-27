Philip Nwosu

Officers and men of the Nigerian Army Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Corps have been admonished against sharing video that are capable of tarnishing the image of the force and the country on social media.

Major General Johnson Olawumi ,who gave the warning while handing over to a new commander of the corps , tasked soldiers and officers of the corps to show loyalty to the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari and be patriotic to the country.

General Olawunmi ,who was posted to the Defence Headquarters, handed over to Major General Dickson Ehiorobo.

The handover ceremony started with the inspections of the quarter guards and lowering and hoisting of flags as required in the military for an officer who is leaving the command.

Handing over the flag of authority to the new Corps commander, the outgoing commander , Major General Olawumi ,thanked God for the opportunity to serve in that capacity, adding that he was leaving with a high sense of fulfillment.

Olawumi thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, in particular and officers and men of the corps in general for their support and cooperation, urging them to extend same to his successor.

Responding, the incoming Corp commander, Major Genera Ehiorobo ,promised to continue with the good works of his predecessor.

Senior officers from all units of the command were on ground to witness the handover ceremony, including the Chief of Staff, Nigerian Army Corps of Engineers, Brigadier General Joseph Omali, the Commandant Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information, Colonel Mustapha Anka and the acting Corps Commander Nigerian Army Medical Corps, Colonel Babatunde Solebo.