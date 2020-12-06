From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor and Chairman of Northern Governors Forum Simon Bako Lalong says the Nigerian Army would miss the professional guidance of former Minister of Defence, late General Domkat Bali, on the fight against insecurity in the country.

The Governor said that he was in touch with the retired general before his death at the age of 80.

Lalong disclosed this to reporters in Jos and appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari, who has called to condole with the Government and People of Plateau State.

‘The Nigerian Armed Forces have lost a General who would have been advising them professionally when we have insecurity in the nation like we are having now,’ the Governor stated.

‘Gen Bali was focused and committed to the peace and progress of Nigeria and Plateau State in particular, where he contributed immensely to addressing the security challenges in the State, always deploying his wealth of knowledge and advising various administrations. Indeed, Plateau State has lost an icon.

‘The last position he held was a key member of the Supreme Military Council and Armed Forces Ruling Council. I was in touch with him before he died. Now that he has gone, we expect people to emulate his character, emulate his patriotism to this country.’

Lalong said that Gen Bali, who answered the call for his people to serve as the Ponzhi Tarok many years after his retirement from the military, demonstrated great interest in the welfare of the Taroh nation and did his best to project and protect their interests.

He said the traditional council is making efforts to come up with an official communication and called for prayers for the family and the Taroh nation.