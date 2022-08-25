The Nigerian Army Women Corps (NAWC), has announced the commencement of a seven-day Field Training Exercise from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 between Giri and Gwagwalada general area of Abuja.

Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations for NAWC, Capt. Hashimu Abdullahi, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.

Abdullahi stated that the exercise was designed to test the troops’ leadership skills, physical fitness, team work and military operations other than war, among other military drills.

He added that the exercise would also provide a platform to ascertain the troops’ preparedness to support all Nigerian Army’s engagements.

He enjoined residents of Gwagwalada, Giri, Tugan Maji, Ana-Gada, Gudumba, Tagilogo and Makalma not to panic over mass movement of military personnel, vehicles and equipment in the area during the period.

“Residents in the general areas mentioned are enjoined to go about their normal daily routines and report any breach of security to the nearest authority.

“Residents are advised to stay away from the exercise area during the entire period of the exercise,’’ Abdullahi stated. (NAN)