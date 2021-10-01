Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, said recently that the Nigerian Army (NA) has concluded arrangements to develop novel processes, strategy and tactics to defeat the enemy in kinetic and non-kinetic battles.

He said the strategy became necessary for the NA, having been directly involved in counter-insurgency operations in the North East since 2009, owing to the ever-changing nature of the battle space.

He was delivering a lecture, “The Implementation of the CIMIC Policy of the Nigerian Army and the Conduct of Non-Kinetic Operations in the North East: Issues, Challenges and Lessons,” for participants of Senior Executive Course 43 at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Plateau State.

Gen. Yahaya said, although it initially focused on kinetic operations, the Nigerian Army and strategic partners now apply a mixture of kinetic and non-kinetic approach in addressing insurgency and other security operations.

He emphasised the importance of civil military cooperation (CIMIC) as a policy of the Nigerian Army, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, which constituted a significant dimension of the non-kinetic approach.

He defined kinetic operations as the use of military force or “hard power” to defeat terrorism and insurgency. While the non-kinetic operations, he said, involved the use of non-military approach or “soft power” to address the root causes of terrorism and insurgency.

He also defined CIMIC as the coordination and cooperation between military and civilian actors with a view to achieving mission success: “It entail tasks such as coordination between the military units/formations and all the civilian actors in the general area of operation, provision of palliative support to the civilian environment to ease tension and win hearts and minds.

He said both Civil Military Relations and CIMIC were aimed at bridging the “civil-military gap and resolving real or potential conflicts between both segments of the populace. The Nigerian Army is investing in building the capacity of its officers and men in all aspects of CIMIC.”

He said he had approved that CIMIC be included in the curricula of all the army’s training institutions, just as he called for the establishment of a National CIMIC Doctrine and Strategy: “The Nigerian Army and the entire armed forces require a sound document outlining the broad strategic and doctrinal parameters of CIMIC.

“At the moment, our CIMIC activities are executed in silos and virtually on the basis of impulse by the services. Also, quick impact projects are executed without collaboration with the lead civil agencies.

“The proposed document should outline the broad strategic and doctrinal foundation of CIMIC at national level, areas of intervention and budgetary framework.”

NACOL trains 25 officers in counter-insurgency

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yusuf, has charged authorities of the Nigerian Army College of Logistics (NACOL), to turn out officers capable of tackling the security challenges in the country.

He also charged NACOL to conduct successful counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations to properly induct officers on training in the reality of insurgency the nation was grappling with. He gave the charge at the inauguration of the NACOL permanent site, Iba, Lagos State.

While noting the importance of logistics supply systems to enable successful counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations, he assured the college of adequate release of funds to execute its projects.

He described NACOL as the first of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa: “The army will do all within its power to ensure that the college maintains the position as the best logistics school in Africa.”

NACOL commandant, Major General Martin Enendu, said the college has been occupying temporary accommodation since inception in 2002 until efforts were made to move to the permanent site in Iba.

The COAS also visited the 81 Division, NA Training Centre, Owode, Ogun State. Twenty-five officers who successfully completed training in counter-insurgency operations graduated from the college during the visit of the COAS.

Historical society honours COAS, others with awards

The Historical Society of Nigeria (HSON) has conferred a honorary award of Associate Fellow of Historical Society of Nigeria (AFHSN) on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, for his outstanding leadership of the Nigerian Army.

It also presented an award to Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Major General Ibrahim Manu Yusuf and Director General, Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), Major General Garba Wahab (retd), at NARC, Asokoro, Abuja.

Acting President, HSON, Prof Okpeh Okpeh, described COAS award as well deserved considering the visionary and astute leadership provided by COAS since his assumption of office: “This culminated in the successes being recorded in NA campaigns and operations across the country.”

He also commended the Nigerian Army for making efforts in maintaining cordial civil-military relations with Nigerians and the public in general. He congratulated the recipients, saying they contributed enormously to the development of History as an academic discipline in Nigeria.

Yahaya described HSON as one of the oldest associations in Nigeria, being established in 1955: “The NA has quite a good number of senior officers as members of the body. Personnel who are historians should identify with the society.”

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, the COAS expressed appreciation to the governing council of the body of historians: “The investiture will spur us to leave a legacy of excellent institutional memory, by demonstrating exemplary leadership in our respective offices and the nation at large.”

Soldiers foil terror attack on Yobe village, kill 2, recover weapons

Soldiers have killed two members of the Islamic State West Africa Province/Boko Haram terrorists in Yobe State. The terrorists met their end while trying to infiltrate Babangida community in Tarmuwa Local Government.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said: “Troops of Sector 2, Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI have neutralised two Islamic State West Africa Province/Boko Haram insurgents during a counter attack by troops responding to insurgents’ infiltration attempt into Babangida community in Tarmuwa Local Government Area of Yobe State, on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

“Owing to the logistics blockade imposed on the insurgents, the criminals now desperately indulge in pillaging activities in order to replenish their dwindling logistics. The insurgents made futile effort to infiltrate and pillage the community, but were met with a fierce counterattack by the vigilant troops, forcing them to withdraw in disarray, leaving traces of blood littering their route as they fled.

“Aside from inflicting casualty on the insurgents, the troops also captured one BHT/ISWAP Heckler and Koch 21 guns, three AK 47 rifle magazines, 213 links of 7.62mm (NATO) and two grenades. Further exploitation by the troops is on going.

“The troops have been commended by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, for their doggedness in expeditiously conducting the counter attack. He also encouraged them to remain resolute in the ongoing operations against the insurgents.

“We enjoin law-abiding people of Yobe State and the North East in general to remain assured of troops’ determination to rout the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists from their hideouts.

“They are also encouraged to continue to avail troops with actionable information that would enhance execution of on going counter terrorism counter-insurgency operations in the region.”

NDA’s 38 Regular Course marks 35 years in service

Members of the Regular Course 38 of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), alongside their spouses, recently gathered in Abuja to celebrate 35 years in service.

The celebrations started with Jumat prayers, followed by activities of the Unique Ladies, election of new executive, anniversary dinner and ended with a church thanksgiving service.

Officers from the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force recalled with nostalgia their experiences during their training days at the academy and thanked God for sparing their lives.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, commended them for their contributions to the progress of the armed forces and urged them not to relent in contributing their ideas to find lasting solutions to the security challenges in the country. Represented by the Chief of Logistics (Army), Maj-Gen. Omotomilola Akintade, he appreciated the senior officers for their dedication to their fatherland. He said the celebration was necessary considering what they went through to keep the peace of the country: “Members of 38 Regular are currently occupying strategic positions across the three services with a good number appointed principal staff officers, corps commanders and commandants among others. The course members are crucial to the on going military operations across the country. You should continue to do your best in the service to the nation.”

He praised their spouses for always being there to support and encourage their husbands. He added: “Among the principal staff officers of the Army Headquarters, Chief of Operations, Chief of Transformations and Innovation, Chief of Standard and Evaluation, Chief of Account and Budget and Chief of Administration are all members of the 38th RC.

“We also have many two star generals in the Navy and Air Force and so the association has every reason to thank God for having spent 35 years growth in service. You all came into the academy in 1986, your wives were not there but, today, you have beautiful wives and children. There are also some of you who have departed whose widows are here.”

Chairman, 38th RC, Major General Solomon Uduonwa, said that the event was organised to remember and reflect on how far they had come.

Uduonwa said that none of the officers had anything to boast about 35 years ago when they started at the academy, adding that all of them now have wives and children and so much to thank God for.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.