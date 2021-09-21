From Molly Kilete, Maiduguri

The 7 Division of the Nigerian Army is currently holding a counter-ambush drill of legion Mines Resistance Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles at the division’s headquarters in Maiduguri.

The demonstration is part of the ongoing offensive operations against the Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists embarked by the Nigerian army in the North East.

The drill is to demonstrate the capability of the MRAPS to detect IEDs planted on major routes by terrorists to hinder troops operations in the area. It also shows how with the help of the MRAP troops are able to overcome attacks. The drill is also a demonstration of how troops while on operations came under attack by terrorists but overpowered them killing scores and recovering their weapons.

The drill is in three phases.

