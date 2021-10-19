From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has noted that the efforts of the Nigerian Army at combating insecurity across Nigeria are yielding expected results.

Governor Bagudu stated this during the courtesy visit of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Farouk Yahaya, at Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

According to the governor, ‘I want on behalf of our state appreciate you, appreciate the Nigerian security agencies, especially the Nigerian Army because you have done a wonderful job of helping to restore peace in Nigeria.

‘Sometimes, especially in this age of social media, anyone failing is amplified but 99 successes are not mentioned, it can be frustrating to the body, but you signed up not to be judged by the social media but you signed up to be judged by your conscience.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

‘I believe any objective commentator would have no hesitation in appreciating our Nigerian security agencies particularly the Nigerian Army, so, we thank you, we congratulate you and appreciate the challenges.

‘Maybe Kebbi is different, we have two Emirs who were Army Generals and former governors and this helped our understanding.’

Governor Bagudu informed the COAS that before he took office in 2015, the people of Danko Wasago Local Government of the state could not go to their farms.

‘But with collaboration and tireless efforts of the Nigerian Army within six months, peace returned to the area. If only security can return to Danko Wasago, democracy had paid them because within six months people have returned to their respective farms,’ he noted.

Governor Bagudu explained that similar successes were recorded in the Northeast, expressed concerns that both internationally and locally, the Army was not trained to principally deal with people who are hiding among the civilian population and causing havoc.

He said that the Nigerian Army was forced to do policing and to operate outside the standard operating procedures they were trained to keep Nigeria safe and secure.

In his response, the Chief of Army Staff said the visit was part of his leadership effort of meeting men and officers on the ground, to have direct interactions and obtain relative operational information.

Gen Yahaya said the visit was to pay homage to the Chief Security Officer of the state and other notables, to solidify the army’s relationships with them and the communities, and commended the governor for his supports, goodwill, guidance and prayers for the troops to succeed.

‘For everything that happens here, we get feedback from the troops. I want to especially thank you for all you have been doing. I feel the Goodwill from His Excellency running in my affairs not now since a long time even during trying times he has been consistently supporting even at the toughest trying times in this place he always supports, I must appreciate you, sir.’

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .