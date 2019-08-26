The Nigerian Army, at the weekend, said it has deployed new strategies to counter the resurgence of Boko Haram terrorist attacks in some communities in Borno State.

Maj-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, the theater commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, made this known when he led a team of journalists on a visit to Magumeri, Gubio and Benisheik, headquarters of Magumeri, Gubio and Kaga local government areas of the state, yesterday.

Adeniyi, who addressed troops at the 5 Brigade Battalion and interacted with members of Gubio community, dismissed reports indicating that the army had withdrawn troops from the affected areas, which exposed the communities to insurgents’ attacks in recent weeks, as “misleading’.’

Adeniyi also condemned reports, especially in the social media, alleging troops’ withdrawal, noting that such misinformation created fear in the populace and aided the terrorists’ atrocities.

The commander explained that the army, as part of its new strategy, set up a “Super Camp,” shifted trenches and mobilised troops on mobile patrols to counter insurgency as well as protect life and property in the theatre of operation.

“Nigerians need to understand that the army did not withdraw from Magumeri, Gubio and other locations in Borno and the North East, as erroneously insinuated.

“The troops are now on mobility operation, instead of staying in trenches in one location; the mobile troops would be moving to take the fight to the insurgents, protect roads and communities so that people can go about their normal life without fear.

“The new measure will enable the troops to dominate everywhere, deny the insurgents freedom of movement, enhance rapid response and render assistance to their colleagues when called upon in good time.

“It is true that the insurgents attacked Magumeri and Gubio, there were no loss of lives on troops and civilians; unfortunately, a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) was killed and six other persons sustained injuries, either from stray bullets, or while trying to escape.

“The insurgents torched some targeted residential homes and public buildings in response to the owners’ allegiance to the government and the nation.

“Markets stores were stock with food items and other essential commodities but they were not looted or destroyed by the insurgents.

“Gubio and Magumeri are under full military control; the troops repelled the insurgents’ incursion in the communities and people resumed their normal lives. We will continue to protect and provide necessary security to the people,” Adeniyi said.

He stated that the army had deployed additional patrol vehicles and equipment to facilitate smooth execution of the war against terrorism.