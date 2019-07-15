Autobiography of Afenifere Secretary General, Seinde Arogbofa, entitled: “To the stars through bows and arrows” is due for presentation on Saturday in Akure, Ondo State.

The event, scheduled to hold at the main auditorium of Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), is the climax of activities lined up to mark the 80th birthday of the renowned educationist.

Also slated for the day is the investiture of Arogbofa as a fellow of the Society for Peace Studies and Practice and the unveiling of a book of essays in his honour with the title: “Knowledge Economy and Nigeria’s National Security.”

It is put together by the Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies, University of Ibadan, Oyo State.

A prolific and award-winning author whose oeuvres cut across fiction and non-fiction, Arogbofa was at a time the All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools national presiden. He is also a recipient of a national honour, Officer of the Federal Republic.

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and TETFUND Executive Secretary, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, are the book presenters under the chairmanship of former Kano State governor. Ibrahim Shekarau.