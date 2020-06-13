Henry Akubuiro

The judges for the maiden edition of Arojah Students Playwriting Prize, sponsored by Arojah Royal Theatre, have been announced by the organisers. The competition, which received submissions from Nigerian students between February and May 31, 2020, has extended entries till June 31 June, 2020, to allow for maximum participation.

The three-man jury announced by Arojah comprised distinguished playwrights and scholars –Dr. Ola Ifatimehin, Ph.D, a playwright, theatre scholar and Head of the Department of Theatre and Performing Arts, Bayero University, Kano; Isaac Ogezi, a multiple award-winning playwright and lawyer; and Okeke Izuchukwu Job, a Korean-based playwright, scholar and communication expert. Ola Ifatimehin, Ph.D, will chair the panel.

The theme for this year’s edition is centred on good governance and accountability and the consequences of corruption and the exigency of transparency in our official and private lives.

The chief objective of the prize, supported by the MacArthur Foundation and Centre for Information and Technology Development (CITAD), is to nurture a new generation of playwrights by providing them with a solid platform to accentuates their passion and art, said Jerry Adesewo, the Artistic Director.

The organisers also hoped that, by constructing plays along the theme of corruption, good governance, accountability and transparency, young Nigerians would further appreciate the ills associated with the pandemic of corruption as a global phenomenon and become ambassadors of integrity.

A longlist will be announced on Saturday, August 1, 2020, and the winner will be announced at a brief award ceremony in Abuja in October, 2020.