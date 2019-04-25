Head of Arota/Ologun family of Orile Oshodi in Oshodi Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State, Adeola Almaroof, has commended Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, for transforming Oshodi.

He said the Oshodi Transport Interchange, which was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, will bring accelerated development to the area and the state, in general.

Although, it is only the terminal three of the facility that will begin operation from May 2, as work is still ongoing at the other two terminals, when completed, the interchange is expected to process about three million passengers per day.

Almaroof said the people of Oshodi were particularly excited about the project, which he said would reduce the perennial traffic at the seemingly centre of Lagos.

He described the Oshodi transformation as the best and biggest transport interchange in Nigeria, and added that it would attract and boost business opportunities in the sector.

Applauding the innovation, Almaroof said the governor has carved a niche for himself by placing the people’s welfare as a top priority in his administration. He said travelling within and outside the state would be made easy with the availability of easy-access ticketing system, shopping malls and internet facility.

He said the aesthetic design of the parks has made Oshodi to become a place to behold – a tourist centre of a sort. He said the all-night security light mounted around the facility would further help in averting incessant theft that are often perpetrated by hoodlums. Terminals one and two, which are expected to be ready in less than three weeks, will take care of inter and intra-city transports. The project was part of the bus reform initiative of the Ambode-led administration, designed to bring sanity, transform the Oshodi area and enhance connectivity.