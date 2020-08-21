Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Magistrates’ Court 1 yesterday freed two out of the three occupants of Kia Sorento vehicle that killed celebrated first female combat chopper, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, at NAF base Kaduna.

But driver of the vehicle, Nehemiah Adejor, who sent the officer to the hanger earlier, was to be charged for culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy in the State High Court though not to be punished with death, according to a court document.

Arotile was hit by a vehicle driven by Nehemiah Adejor on July 14, 2020 while the two other occupants, Folorunsho Igbekele Faith, and Gbayegun Deji, were passengers in the said vehicle allegedly belonging to the elder brother of Adejor.

The prosecuting counsel, Martins D. Leo, prayed the court to discharge the two passengers who were referred to as 2nd and 3rd suspects, as their investigation did not find them wanting.

Ruling on the motion, Magistrate Benjamin Hassan, discharged 2nd and 3rd suspects, Folorunsho Igbekele Faith and Gbayegun Deji, based on the police investigation, which did not find them wanting and the legal advice from the state Director of Public Prosecution, Bayero Dari, that they have no case to answer.