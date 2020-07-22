Molly Kilete, Abuja

Top female officers in the ranks of generals in the Nigerian Armed Forces have visited the Nigerian Air Force headquarters in Abuja to condole with the Service over the death of its first female fighter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, who died in a car crash of July, 14.

The female officers from the Defence Headquarters, led by the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans (CDPP), Air Vice Marshal Charles Oghomwen, described the life of the deceased pilot as short but impactful and prayed God to grant her family and the NAF to bear her painful death.

The officers who were received by the Chief of Administration, Air Vice Marshal Idris Mohammed, on behalf of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who led the team to the NAF Memorial Arcade where they laid wreaths and signed the condolence register.

The female generals on the visit include Brigadier-General Florence Gyang, the Deputy Director Public Health; Brigadier General Faosat Ariori, Deputy Director Profession Allied Medicine; Commodore Mary Adetola, Deputy Director Medical and Logistics; Commodore Aderonke Bello, Deputy Director Nursing; and Brigadier General Christiana Thomas, Gender Adviser to the Chief of Defence Staff.

In his condolence message, the while signing the register, wrote: ‘A life worth living depends on how much you mean to those left behind. You were a pacesetter. So many looked up to you. It is painful, Tolu.’

Also at the NAF headquarters to commiserate with the service over the death of its first combat helicopter pilot was a delegation of female officers from the Nigerian Navy, led by the Director of Legal Services, Naval Headquarters (NHQ), Commodore Jas Malafa.

Malafa, who described Tolulope’s death as tragic and untimely, wrote the condolence register: ‘You came and made your mark. You made us proud. May your soul rest in peace.’