Molly Kilete, Abuja

The remains of the first Nigerian Air Force (NAF) female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, who died on July 17, in a car crash, has been laid to rest.

Arotile’s body was intered at at exactly 11:05 at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja, after a commendation service led by Group Captain Dignitaries at the burial ceremony with full military honors.

In his sermon at the occasion, the preacher described the deceased as a go-getter and excelled in virtually all her missions in the fight against banditry.

He said her demise was a big blow to the NAF, and prayed God to grant the family the fortitude to bear her loss.

Dignitaries at the burial ceremony include the Governor Yayaha Bello of Kogi State and his wife, Rasheedat Bello; Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, minister for humanitarian and fussier management Sadiya Faruk, Chairmen of Senate and House Committees on Air Force, Senator Bala Ibn Na’alla and Hon Shehu Koku; service chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar were among the dignitaries to bid the heroine goodbye.