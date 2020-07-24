Molly Kilete, Abuja

A delegation of senior female officers of the Nigeria Police force have visited the headquarters of the Nigerian Air Force to condole with the service over the death of its first combat female helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, who died on July 14, in a car crash.



The female officers from the Force Headquarters Abuja, led by Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Aishatu Abubakar, described her death as sad, and prayed God to grant the NAF and her family to bear the great loss.

The delegation comprises Commissioner of Police (CP) Christy Cookey, the Commissioner of Police Investment; Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Margeret Ochalla, Force Gender Coordinator & Adviser to the Inspector General; DCP Rabi Umar, Director of Education; Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Grace Longe, Director of Research, National Institute of Police Studies; and Superintendent of Police (SP) Imoh Itah.

The senior female police officer who were received by the Chief of Administration, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Idris, on behalf of the Chief of the air staff Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar, who led the to the NAF Memorial Arcade where they laid wreaths and signed the condolence register.

In her condolence message, AIG, Aisha wrote: “Your life was so short but very well spent. You have opened lots of opportunities for other young women in this field. May your gentle soul rest in perfect peace”.