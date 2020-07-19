Molly Kilete, ABUJA

The Nigerian Air Force(NAF), has explained the circumstance surrounding the untimely death of its first combat female helicopter Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, on July, 14.

At a briefing held at the headquarters of the NAF, in Abuja the Director Of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the deceased combat pilot was knocked down by her schoolmates and pronounced dead on arrival at the medical center at the NAF base, in Kaduna.

Daramola gave the names of her old three school mates who drove the KIA SUV vehicle as Nehemiah Adejoro, Festus Bayegun and Igbele. Incidentally all three hails from Kogi State like Arotile.

He said already a toxicology test has been conducted on the driver of the KIA SUV, that knocked down the officer, adding that the accident happened not too far from the mammy market where she had gone to make photocopies.

The NAF spokesman said the deceased officers was taken to the 461 NAF Hospital where she was pronounced dead at exactly 4:45pm, as a result of head injury.

Air Commodore Daramola appealed to Nigerians not to be too sentimental but allow her family to mourn her and allow the dead to Rest In Peace.

His words: “The Nigerian Air Force, being a highly professional and disciplined organization, will not join issues with any individuals or groups regarding the spurious allegations of ‘foul play’ espoused in some quarters. Suffice it to say that Flying Officer Arotile was a pride of the NAF in whom the Service had invested massively in terms of resources, time and energy. Consequently, it is ludicrous for anyone to even remotely insinuate malevolent intent on the part of the Service against one of its most prized assets.”