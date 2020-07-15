Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the death of Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile is a deep pain, saying her short stay on earth impacted greatly on the nation, especially in peace and security.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari, while condoling with Arotile’s family on loss of the promising young officer, saluted her bravery in the field to protect the country from the onslaught of bandits and terrorists, assuring that her memory will be indelible and her efforts remembered.

President Buhari also commiserated with the Nigerian Air Force, airmen, airwomen and all friends of the deceased, recalling her deft skills in manoeuvring combat helicopters, which he had physically witnessed with pride.

President Buhari also sympathised with government and people of Kogi State on the loss.

The president prayed that God will receive the soul of the departed and comfort the family she left behind.