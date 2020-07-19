Lukman Olabiyi

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Ebun-olu Adegboruwa have called on the Federal Government to conduct proper investigate, in order unravel the circumstances that led to the gruesome murder of Nigeria’s first female combat Helicopter Pilot,Totulope Arotile.

In a separate statements, Adams and Adegboruwa stated that inconsistent stories emerging from the Nigerian Air Force has not helped to douse the suspicions and also made many to believe that there was something hidden about the death of the deceased .

They urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct a full investigation into Arotile’s death, to suspend the burial plans until the conclusion of the investigations.

Adams described the late Arotile as a personal loss, especially, to the Yoruba and also condoled with the family of the deceased.

Besides, Adams also urged the International Community, the United Nation,European Union, United States and Britain to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the young and promising girl.

On his own, Adegboruwa stated: “The least we expect is a proper investigation, followed with a Coroner’s Inquest, including an independent autopsy report.

There is no point in rushing to bury her in the light emerging revelations” .