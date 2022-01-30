By Zika Bobby

The operatives of the Association of Refineries and Petroleum Marketers, (ANRPM) and men of the Inspector General of Police Special Task force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering unit have nabbed a gang of suspected oil thieves in Abuja.

Led by the national Task Force Chairman, Eshanekpe Israel and Emmanuel Okoh, the team arrived the storage facility tucked in a supposed private residence at the Church Gate area belonging to one Chijioke to discover a huge amount of stolen petroleum products.

Occupants of the residence including Chijioke reportedly scaled the fence on sighting the team.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The team immediately sealed off the facility, while two people were arrested.

Speaking, Akpodoro said the exercise was in continuation of what the taskforce was doing across states, noting that the team would not allow criminal elements kill the nation’s economy through their unwholesome activities.

He further highlighted the need to stop oil thieves from adulterating and stealing petroleum products, saying they are responsible for several fire incidences recorded lately in the country owing to adulteration of petroleum products that are easily combustible in the event of road crashes across the country.