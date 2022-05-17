From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Police in Sokoto have arraigned two suspects arrested in connection with the killing of Deborah Samuel, a 200 level Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, over alleged blasphemy.

The suspects: Bilyaminu Aliyu and Aminu Hukunci, were charged for criminal conspiracy and inciting public disturbance.

The police prosecution, Inspector Khalil Musa, told the court that investigation on the case was still ongoing and urged the court to remand the suspects in prison custody.

The suspects, however, pleaded not guilty before the Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Sokoto.

Leading a team of 34 lawyers, the defence counsel, Barrister Mansur Ibrahim, applied for the suspects bail on liberal terms.

He cited constitutional provisions and sections of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, adding that the charges were bailable offences under the Nigerian Laws.

The trial judge, however, reserved ruling on the bail application for May 18, 2022. The judge, thereafter, ordered the accused to be remanded at a correctional centre in Sokoto.

