By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 11 suspected cultists who were robbing people in traffic.

Some of the suspects were arrested during operation, while others were arrested in their hideouts, on May 1.

The spokesman for the state police command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the arrest in a statement, yesterday, in Lagos.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, had rejigged the command’s security strategies.

He said the Strike Team of the command arrested the suspects at Railway Crossing, Ikeja Along.

The suspects, he said, were attacking innocent people and dispossessing them of their belongings.

“They have confessed to the crime. They revealed that they attacked their targets with iron rods, guns, cutlasses and charms, he said.

Adejobi said that a gold necklace belonging to one of the victims and some other suspected stolen items, including phones and wristwatches were recovered from the suspects.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Odumosu, who recently promised to rid the state of criminals, particularly traffic robbers, has directed the commander of Rapid Response Squad and other tactical commanders to sectorise the state for easy operations.