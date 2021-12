The Defence Headquarters said troops of Operation Whirl Stroke operating in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states arrested 16 migrant bandits from Niger Republic.

It said the bandits were arrested in different operations across the North Central.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, who made the disclosure, yesterday, in Abuja, said that troops executed several operations at Tine-Nune village in Mbatin Council Ward and Tse Yorbee town in Ukum Local Government Area, Ojapo community and Edumoga forest in Okpokwu Local Government Area and along Makurdi–Kula road in Benue.

He added that other operations were executed at Ugya forest in Toto LGA of Nasarawa, at the period with commendable results.

He said that 12 criminals were neutralised, while 26 criminal elements, including 16 migrant bandits from Niger Republic were arrested.

He added that 16 different types of arms and 61 different calibres of ammunition were recovered, while 13 kidnapped civilians were rescued during the operations.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Under Operation Safe Haven, Onyeuko disclosed that troops successfully repelled bandits’ attacks and arrested child traffickers, cattle rustlers, kidnappers as well as bandits and robbers in parts of Plateau, Bauchi and Kaduna States.

He said that 15 criminal elements were arrested, while 12 kidnapped civilians were rescued as well as recovery of 118 livestock, 18 assorted arms and 112 different calibers of ammunition.

He said some of the operations were executed at Maraban Foron village in Barkin Ladi LGA, Ganawuri and Chiri Danto villages in Riyom local government area as well as Utan village in Jos North local government area, Plateau.

Under Operation Thunder Strike/Whirl Punch, troops neutralised four bandits, arrested six criminals as well as recovered assorted arms and ammunition in Niger at the period.