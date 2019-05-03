Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Hide and Skin Association, Ijebu-Igbo branch in Ogun State, has called on National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and law enforcement agencies to investigate and arrest importers of the poisonous cow skin otherwise known as ‘ponmo’.

The association Chairman, Surajudeen Abdulazeez, made the call in a statement in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, yesterday.

Abdulazeez said contrary to the news making the rounds about the poisonous cow skin, Ijebu Igbo products are safe for consumption.

Lagos State Government had, last week, warned the public to be wary of consuming the poisonous ‘ponmo’ which, it said, had flooded the market.

He noted that the business which had spanned 80 years was built on integrity and safety of human lives.

“We beg law enforcement agencies and of course, NAFDAC to come to our aid and carry out necessary investigation into this issue, so that they can fish out the culprits.

“It is only then that our customers can have peace of mind, knowing our ‘ponmo’ is safe for consumption.

“As far as this town is concerned, ‘ponmo’ is the number one business in Ijebu Igbo today.

“Most graduates have invested in it and they’re doing well and catering for their families.

“Our customers and clients have transacted businesses with us for long and we’ve built the trust in them and them in us,” Abdulazeez said.