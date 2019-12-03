Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Leaders of Kachia Community Development Association(KCDA) have called on Kaduna State Government as a matter of urgency ensure that all those involved in the gruesome murder of Mujtaba Saminu are arrested and prosecuted.

Leaders of Association in a press statement signed by its Chairman , Bala Shittu , however, reiterated commitment to follow up on the murder case and ensure that justice is served in time without any unnecessary delay .

According to the Association, members of Kachia Community woke up on Friday November 15, 2019, with the unfortunate sad confirmation that Mujtaba Saminu ,who was last seen on Sunday the 10th of November at Chibiya town of Kajuru Local Government Area, was not actually kidnapped as earlier thought, but brutally killed, burnt to ashes and his remains dumped in a shallow grave.

It also said “The discovery heighten tension in Kachia which necessitated an emergency meeting of the leadership of Kachia community Development Association (KCDA) ,where it was resolved that, the leadership must do everything possible to ensure that its people remain calm and law abiding , but with assurance that all legal means must be explored to ensure that perpetrators are arrested and prosecuted.”

Meanwhile, leaders of the Association who called on the Kachia people to maintain peace as they intend to always keep them updated on the situation as necessary, urged the State Government to ensure that the family of Mujtaba and the owner of the motorcycle used on that fateful day he was killed are adequately compensated.

While acknowledging the role government has played so far on the matter ,KCDA leaders who commended government’s action , especially the arrests carried out , called for vigilance in order to ensure that all necessary steps being taken are not frustrated.