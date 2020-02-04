Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The former Secretary to the State Government of Imo State (SSG), Honourable Uche Onyeagucha, has dared the Imo State Government to arrest him.

Onyeagucha, while addressing reporters in Owerri, boasted that no one can arrest him as long as his actions are within the ambit of the law.

He was reacting to the call for his arrest by a political group, the Imo Democracy Alliance (IDA), for his alleged involvement in a series of protests by the defunct government of Emeka Ihedioha in the last few weeks after the Supreme Court judgement that brought Governor Hope Uzodinma to power in the state.

Onyeagucha, who has been prominent before and after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Ihedioha winner of the 2019 Imo State governorship election, noted that he is aware that the state government is looking for openings to prosecute him for his visibility in the last administration, but said he would not be intimidated.

According to Onyeagucha, “who are they calling to arrest, is it the Commissioner of Police, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) or the DSS, people who agreed with us on the process for the protest and who actually mobilised their men on the street to guide us? They are talking out of ignorance; but I dare this administration to arrest me; they dare not,” Onyeagucha said.

He continued: “I heard they are looking for opening circumstances against me. I challenge them to arrest me. That is why since after the judgement I have been available in Owerri, I have not moved an inch, I am waiting for them to put their handcuffs so that I can be brought to the court and justice in this matter will be administered. There will be many more protests against this government,” he vowed.

Supporters loyal to Ihedioha have taken to the streets twice in anti-Uzodinma protests to register their displeasure against the controversial Supreme Court judgement.

Onyeagucha has insisted that Governor Uzodinma was never a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last election and never won as declared by the Supreme Court.