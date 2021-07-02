From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi and Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has advised the Federal Government to ensure rule of law and due process is followed in Kalu’s prosecution.

He said conscientious effort must be made by the Federal Government to allay the fear of some Nigerians that Kanu is not being prosecuted because he comes from a particular section of the country.

Governor Wike, who made this assertion during a television interview, explained that irrespective of the differences the arrested IPOB leader has with Rivers State government, due process must be followed in his prosecution.

He stated that for the Federal Government to demonstrate its resolve to address insecurity crisis facing the country, the same dragnet deployed to arrest Kanu must, as a matter of urgency, be extended to bandits and Miyetti Allah militias terrorising the country.

“We must not make hullabaloo about the prosecution of Nnamdi Kanu. I don’t agree with his principle. I have come out and said you (Kanu) cannot annex my State to be your own. But that does not mean that you’ll not allow the law to take its course.”

The governor insisted that government must arrest every wanted terrorist on its watchlist and ensure they are brought to book to face the full wrath of the law.

“You cannot say because Nnamdi Kanu is from a particular area, let us prosecute him. The same thing must apply to all other people, the bandits, Miyetti Allah.”

Similarly, Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom urged the Federal Government to zealously arrest leaders of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH) same way it arrested the Biafran freedom fighter.

“If the Federal Government has demonstrated capacity to arrest Kanu, they should also exhibit the same zeal, will and decision to arrest Fulani herdsmen terrorising our state and country.

“Let that be done, they are living here with us. If Nnamdi Kanu can be arrested from a foreign land. I believe that if the Federal Government can exhibit the same will, they will arrest Fulani herdsmen, especially Miyetti Allah who have owned up to the killings in Benue state and have continued to terrorise our land.”

Ortom, who stated this in Makurdi wondered why Miyetti Allah would brand Kanu who is fighting for the liberation of his people a terrorist.

“It is laughable and unfortunate when I heard that Miyetti Allah are calling Nnamdi Kanu a terrorist. Someone who is fighting for the liberation of his people is being called a terrorist by a terrorist organisation called Miyetti Allah and Fulani herdsmen. So, the Federal Government should rise up to its responsibilities and arrest the people.”

The governor, however, noted that the Federal Government, after arresting Kanu, must follow due process to ensure justice.

•Re-arrest won’t dampen Biafra struggle –MASSOB

However, the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has said the actions of the Nigeria government and her foreign collaborators and the ordeal Kanu was going through would not dampen the Biafra struggle.

Reacting to Kanu’s re-arrest and extradition to Nigeria, MASSOB in a statement issued by Uchenna Madu accused the Federal Government of being confusedly blind and clueless.

The group said this was because Kanu and activities of pro-Biafra agitators do not pose any danger to Nigeria’s existence. The group said what poses problem to Nigeria’s existence is Fulani domination of Nigerian state over the general interest of other ethnic nationalities.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has proven to be a loved figurehead in championing the self determination struggle for the actualisation and restoration of Biafra.

“As freedom can never be achieved on a platter of gold, Biafra revolutionary struggle for actualisation and restoration can never be deterred or fluctuated because of Nnamdi Kanu’s current ordeal in the hands of our oppressive enemy. Nigeria state will soon regret arresting him because he will become a thorn in their flesh.”

It warned the Nigeria government to be careful with Kanu and accord him fair and unbiased court hearing, adding that the people of Biafra will never keep quiet over Kanu.

