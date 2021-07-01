From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has urged the Federal Government to arrest leaders of Fulani organisation Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH) the same way it arrested Biafran separatist Nnamdi Kanu.

‘If the federal government has demonstrated capacity to arrest Nnamdi Kanu, they should also exhibit the same zeal, will and decision to arrest the Fulani herdsmen that are terrorising our state and country,’ the Benue governor said.

‘Let that be done, they are living here with us. If Nnamdi Kanu can be arrested from a foreign land, I believe that if the federal government can exhibit the same will, they will arrest Fulani herdsmen, especially Miyetti Allah who have owned up to the killings in Benue State and have continued to terrorise our land.’

Ortom, who made the statement in Makurdi on Thursday, wondered why Miyetti Allah would brand Kanu who is fighting for the liberation of his people as a terrorist.

‘It is laughable and unfortunate when I heard that Miyetti Allah is calling Nnamdi Kanu a terrorist. Someone who is fighting for the liberation of his people is being called a terrorist by a terrorist organisation called Miyetti Allah and Fulani herdsmen.

‘So the federal government should rise up to its responsibilities and arrest the people.’

The governor noted that the federal government, after arresting Kanu, must follow due process at his trial to guarantee justice.

‘I have no problem with trying Nnamdi Kanu, but due process should be followed and let there be justice. If he has committed any offence, let there be justice.

‘But the federal government must also do justice by arresting Fulani herdsmen that have been terrorising our land, who have created so much problems, pains and challenges to our economy, to our security and to our unity. If the federal government does not do that, it means that they are not serious.’

The governor lauded the efforts of security agencies who have continued to check the activities of criminal elements in Benue communities even as he called on the federal government to put modalities in place to ensure the safe return of the over 1million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) still taking refuge in camps back to their ancestral homes.

‘I must however commend the efforts of security personnel in checking the activities of the militia herdsmen in our communities. We call on the federal government to boost their efforts in creating and sustaining a safer environment for our people to return back to their ancestral homes,’ he stated.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.