Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Igbo National Council (INC), irked by the recent proposal by the Fulani cattle breeders, Miyetti Allah, to establish a vigilance group in the South East, has called on the Inspector General of Police(IGP) Mohammed Adamu to quickly arrest those behind the proposal.

The National President of INC, Chilos Godsent who addressed newsmen in Owerri, the Imo State capital maintained that the arrest had become imperative to avert what he described as looming “ethnic war.”

He accused the Federal government of pampering the Miyetti Allah instead of having them declared a terrorist organisation.

Godsent, however, vowed that INC would do everything necessary to protect the zone against any invasion by anybody in any guise.

He said: “INC will take every proactive step to resist and defend the Igbo territories against any form of attack; orchestrated unholy conspiracies and gang up against the Igbo race in Nigeria must be put to stop”

Similarly, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned Miyetti Allah to stay back in their territory or face the wrath of his people.

This was disclosed by the Media Director of IPOB, Emma Powerful to our correspondent. “They have tried it before some decades ago to conquer Ndigbo but, we are waiting, it is not a threat, but a promise,” Powerful said.