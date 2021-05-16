From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has condemned the arrest of two of his strong members of his political family, Mr. Ojukwu Ukonu and Mr. Casmir Ugbo, who he said were allegedly arrested on Friday by the Police from the Anti-Kidnapping Department, Police Headquarters, Owerri.

Special Adviser to Okorocha on media, Sam Onwuemeodo who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday claimed that the police men had stormed the house of Ukonu and arrested him, after they had searched his house and nothing was found and thereafter detained him.

He further disclosed that The Squad also stormed the house of Ugbo, searched his house but found nothing.

” He was not around when they came. They arrested the wife. The man came back and reported himself. They also arrested the man, detained both the man and the wife. With the children left alone at home.

“As we write, the two men have not been told the offence or the offences they had committed for which they were arrested and detained. The two men have been members of Okorocha’s larger political family. And that’s the crux of our concern with regard to the arrest .” Okorocha claimed.

He added “At the inception of the attacks in Imo, by both the unknown and known gunmen, there was concerted efforts to link Senator Rochas Okorocha to such unfortunate attacks, even when the whole world knew that it was not true.

“And since then, Okorocha and those working with him, have not been linked, directly or indirectly with the Owerri attacks. And for the two men in question, to now be arrested by the Anti-kidnapping Squad is what we have been finding difficult to reconcile. And that is the reason for this alarm.

“Our concern or suspicion has remained that, those desperate to link or associate Okorocha with the Owerri attacks, have not relented. They are still trying to justify their false claim. So, for us, the arrest of these two men was not unconnected with the heightened effort to link Okorocha and his people to the attacks in the State.

Okorocha therefore appealed to the State Commissioner of Police,Abutu Yaro to investigate the arrest of his men in view to granting them quick release.