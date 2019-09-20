Rivers State Security Council has commended the Nigeria Police for arresting the prime suspect of the ritual killings targeted at young women in parts of the state.

Addressing journalists at the Government House, Port Harcourt, after an emergency meeting of the State Security Council presided over by Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, said that the meeting was impressed by the successes recorded by the police in the last few days, especially the arrest of three suspects.

Secretary to the State Government said that the meeting commended the painstaking efforts of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies, which had led to improved security across the state.

“The Rivers State Government has absolute confidence in the ability of the police and other security agencies to tackle the challenge posed by these killers, who target young women”, Danagogo said.

He said that given the confession by the prime suspect of the killings, he had operated successfully in Lagos and Imo states and evaded arrest, but was apprehended in Rivers because of the alertness of the police in the state.

“The police and other security agencies in Rivers State are on top of their game because of the support that they receive from the Rivers State Government under the leadership of Governor Wike.

“These successes show that the support given to security outfits like the Operation Sting and other covet security initiatives is yielding positive results”, he said.

Danagogo urged members of the public to remain vigilant and support the security agencies with credible information to fish out other accomplices of the suspected criminals.

He said that the council advised young women and other residents not to let down their guards despite the arrest of the prime suspect.

He informed that the state governor directed all the security agencies to step up security alertness across the state, assuring that the administration would continue to provide logistic and financial support for all operations to protect Rivers people.