Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday declared that sex work is not a criminal offence in Nigeria. Justice Binta Murtala Nyako who gave the judgment said that it was a violation of their rights for any security agent to break into their homes as enshrined in Section 37 of the Constitution.
The judge delivered the judgment in a case filed by Lawyers Alert on behalf of one Constance Nkwocha &15 Ors V. Min. of FCT & 5 Ors. She awarded damages of the sum of N1.6 million in favour of the applicant.
