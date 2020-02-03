Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Director-General Department of Security Service (DGSS) to arrest the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, for causing a public breach of security in Edo State.

Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu, who made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen in Abuja, said that if Oshiomhole cannot organise whatever programme he wants to organise in any other APC state without the authorisation of the state governor, he lacks such power in Edo State.

He maintained that the only way Oshiomhole can be forgiven is for him to come to Edo State and render an unqualified apology to the state governor and the people of the state.