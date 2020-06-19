Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to stop attacking, harassing, arresting and detaining Nigerians demonstrating against insecurity and breaches of national security in the North. Instead, it said those who needed to be arrested and detained were key figures who ought to ensure national security and stability, including the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General, Department of State Security; Comptroller-Generals of Customs and Immigration; and the ministers of Defence, Police Affairs and Interior.

HURIWA canvassed the unconditional release of all leaders of the protests in the North arrested by security agents in the process of carrying out a peaceful protest, which is allowed under the Constitution of Nigeria under the freedoms of association, expression and movement.

“HURIWA has watched as groups of youth organisations, known commonly as the Coalition of Northern Youths (CNY), northern states’ chapters, in their state capitals and across the North, including Katsina State, staged peaceful protests over incessant killings in Niger State and the entire northern states. The CNY is blaming the governments for inaction in tackling security challenges bedevilling northern Nigeria as bandits kill citizens, rape women and daughters, destroy properties with impunity while the government seems to be watching helplessly. The groups, which made recommendations on how to check insecurity, lamented that hundreds of people have been rendered homeless, properties that cannot be quantified monetarily destroyed or stolen, millions of naira paid as ransom, children orphaned and human dignity butchered.

“HURIWA shares their sentiments that it is worrisome and regrettable that unarmed citizens have been recklessly neglected by the same government that swore to protect them under whatever circumstances, thereby compelling locals to resort to self-help, which amounts to insensitivity and abdication of responsibility on the part of government. Government has failed in its responsibility of protecting lives and properties of Nigerians as sworn in accordance with the supreme laws of Nigeria, which are binding and inalienable.

“HURIWA supports the protesters for saying that they presume that the government is not willing to tackle these cases of violent mass killings head-long as no group of criminals can be bigger and better equipped than government forces. The youths rightly stated as follows: our patience has exhausted as our communities and villages are being wiped out due to incessant attacks, which has left hundreds dead, many with life-threatening injuries and properties are destroyed on a daily basis.”