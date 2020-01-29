Gyang Bere, Jos

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chairmanship candidate of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, Hon. Kim Titus Danja has said security agencies must fish out those behind the killings in the state and prosecute them.

He noted that it is the constitutional responsibilities of government at all levels to protect lives and properties and must live to that oath of office.

Hon. Danja disclosed this on Wednesday in Jos and said government and security agencies must deploy intelligence to unravel the attackers and their sponsors.

“With the rising rate of insecurity, security agencies must deploy better strategies, display professionalism and make concerted efforts to arrest and prosecute those behind the attacks in the state.

“I received with rude shock the gruesome murder of persons in Kwatas and neighbouring villages of Marish, Chenget and Ruboi in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.”

He described the killing as an act of wickedness against the innocent members of the communities.

“The attacks and killings are barbaric, inhuman and irrational. I condemn the gruesome murder in the strongest possible terms.”

He urged the government to take responsibility for the medical bill of those injured and avoid the repeat of such a barbaric act.

“The people must also take their security seriously and provide security agencies with useful information that will forestall future reoccurrence.”