From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, (YOWICAN) Wednesday, called on law enforcement agencies to arrest and prosecute those instigating violence during the 2023 general elections.

In a statement issued by the association’s National Chairman, Amb. Belusochukwu Enwere, YOWICAN

adviced Nigerians to maintain peace and decorum during the elections, stating that election must not be won with violence.

According to Enwere, “Election must not be won with violence.

Every political party in Nigeria has right to campaign in an state, zone or region of their choice without restriction.

Nigeria can not afford to enter into any war because of selfish individuals and groups that earns it’s livelihood through violence.

“2023 election is a litmus test for Nigeria’s unity and we can not trade it for anything.

Nigerian must be allowed to choose who they want to lead them without intimidation and harassment.

“While praying for a peaceful election, I call on security agencies, #DSS#Police#Army#Civil Defense to arrest and prosecute person’s or groups instigating violence during and after this electioneering period.

“This measure is to ensure peace and tranquility in Nigeria.”