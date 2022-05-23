By Christopher Oji

More revelations have emerged on the past criminal activities of an alleged deadly land grabber, popularly known as “killer”, who was arrested by the operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) in the Ikeshi area of Obasanjo, along Idiroko road, in Ogun State.

It was gathered that the detained land grabber, who is being investigated by the DSS operatives has, again, been linked with the death of one Idowu Arinadegbo, who was murdered in 2013, in the same Ikeshi community.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The land terror was arrested for allegedly killing two people, Monday Eredua and Moruf Babalola, in 2021, in the Ipetu Baba Ode community in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State. Members of the Isile Gbo Isele Gbobalabalaya family, in a petition to the director of the Ogun State command of DSS, accused the detained suspect of killing Arinadegbo.

The family also described it as surprising, while the Director of Public Prosecution in Ogun State has not given any legal advice on the murder of Arinadegbo since 2013.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Meanwhile, Isile Obalaya’s family commended the DSS for arresting “killer”, who, according to them, was invincible and above the law, also called on the security agency to use the opportunity of his arrest to investigate the murder of Arinadegbo since 2013.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

In a letter by the family’s lawyer, A. Popoola, to the DSS, the family said: “Our client firstly commend the efforts of the DSS for her efforts in apprehending Elijah Adeogun, a.k.a ‘Bullet, Killer’

“It is no doubt that the officers of the DSS, who carried out the tedious operation are men of good character and worthy to be commended,” the family also stated.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“However, it is pertinent on our client to bring to the notice of the DSS on the various criminal acts perpetrated by Elijah Adeogun, that are one way or the other swept under the carpet.”