The recent collapse of a 21-storey building still under construction in Ikoyi area of Lagos is a monumental disaster. The tragedy took the life of about 38 people, including the owner of the property who was the managing director of Fourscore Homes, Mr. Femi Osibona. Although some persons were rescued, it is feared that dozens of others are still trapped inside the debris.

What caused the latest disaster is not yet certain, but the Lagos State Government, which quickly cordoned off the area, was said to have given approval for a 15-storey building. The developer allegedly raised it to 21. Until investigations are concluded, it will be difficult to say exactly what happened.

Frequent building collapse is as a result of using substandard building materials, negligence or even compromise in the enforcement of construction norms. Some other infractions include lack of maintenance, use of unregistered and unqualified experts in buildings, illegal alterations to existing structures, poor regulation and inadequate supervision. Non-observance of building codes is also a major factor.

Work in the Ikoyi collapsed building was reportedly stopped to enable integrity test to be concluded. Later, it allegedly continued without the test. It is likely that the codes for high-rise buildings were observed in the breach.

Whatever be the case, this is one collapse too many. A day after the incident, two other smaller buildings reportedly collapsed in Lagos following heavy rains. In this case, however, no life was lost.

In March 2016, a five-storey building under construction collapsed in Lekki area of Lagos. About 34 people reportedly died in the incident. Thirteen others were rescued. In 2019, a three-storey building collapsed in Ita Faji area of Lagos Island. Over 20 people, including school children, reportedly died in that incident. Between 2005 and 2020, about 152 buildings reportedly collapsed in Lagos while over 4,000 families were rendered homeless. The highest number of cases was reported in 2011 when about 19 buildings collapsed in the state. Most of the collapsed buildings were residential.

It is surprising that these things happen in Lagos despite agencies established to monitor building development. These agencies are Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Lagos State Safety Commission and Lagos State Material Testing Laboratory.

Nevertheless, we commend the multi-sectoral search and rescue operation efforts led by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). Construction giants such as Julius Berger, Craneburg, HiTech and China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) were also involved.

We also commend the Lagos State Government for the efforts so far made to unravel the cause of the incident. The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has suspended indefinitely the General Manager of LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Oki. He also set up a six-member independent investigation panel made up of professional builder, town planner, structural engineer and legal practitioners, to probe the remote and immediate causes of the building collapse.

The panel is also to ascertain, among others, whether there was a compromise of the building codes by the developer, its contractor and statutory regulatory agencies; whether there was full compliance with physical planning and building materials laws of the state; whether there was supervisory or oversight lapses on the part of regulatory agencies. The panel, which has 30 days to submit its report, will make necessary recommendations to guard against a repeat of similar incidents in future.

Let the probe be thorough as Sanwo-Olu has promised, and let the full weight of the law be visited on anyone found culpable. To avoid frequent building collapse, developers must observe building codes. There should be no compromise. Laws on construction of buildings, especially high-rise buildings, must be enforced. Where there is a breach, the 2010 urban and regional planning and development law of Lagos State must be applied. The law empowers the state government to take possession of a property that harbours a collapsed building. The only exception is if a property owner could prove that the building collapse is the fault of a developer.

Besides, relevant government agencies should embark on enlightenment campaigns on the need for citizens to observe building regulations and engage experts in the construction of buildings.

Professional bodies should sanction erring members who are found to be negligent in the discharge of their duties.

We commiserate with all those who lost their relatives in the unfortunate incident. We urge the Lagos State government to adequately compensate the families of the victims.

