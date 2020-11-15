(dpa/NAN)

At least 18 protesters who were rallying against Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, were arrested overnight for blocking the main highway between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said on Sunday.

Organisers on Sunday denied blocking the highway, saying they had marched in the margins and had asked police for authorisation, which had been denied.

Meanwhile, a giant, wooden Trojan horse, constructed by protesters who said it symbolised `liberating’ Israel from corruption, was seen among the thousands who marched in Jerusalem late on Saturday. The horse also symbolised Netanyahu’s lies, the constructors said.

Hundreds also rallied in central Tel Aviv, demanding that Netanyahu step down until he proves his innocence in a corruption trial that started in May.

“We won’t give up, until Bibi [Netanyahu] resigns,’’ they chanted.

25 people suspected of disturbing public order were detained during the weekly anti-Netanyahu demonstrations that started after sunset on Saturday for the 20th week running, police said.

The demonstrators have been joined over recent months by economic protestors who are angry about COVID-19 restrictions that have had devastating financial consequences.

The total number of protesters was lower compared to preceding Saturday nights. Although they fear a decrease in attendance as winter approaches, organisers vowed on Sunday that the protest movement was alive and kicking.

Netanyahu has been formally indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

The evidence stage is scheduled to start in January, with three hearings a week, although the long-time premier’s lawyers are trying to postpone this. He has denied all allegations.