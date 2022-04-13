By GILBERT EKEZIE

A House of Representatives aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency, Lagos State, Mr Augustine Ejike Metu, aka Metusella in this interview, spoke on the need for political office holders to shun the system of hijacking their various party structures and arrogating powers to themselves. He also states his mission to represent the people of Amuwo Odofin, the chance of PDP to win the 2023 election and what the PDP leaders should do to save the party.

Excerpts

You aspired for the same position in 2015 but could not get it, what has happened since that time?

Actually, I aspired for the same position in 2015 and in 2019, I came out again. But the party leaders, in their wisdom, asked me to give him one more chance, and for the interest of the party, I allowed the incumbent to complete two terms. Since that time, I have been stronger in the party as a party man and one of founding members of PDP who believes in teamwork, unity of purpose and is loyal to the party. Though I may not have felt so good, I refused to act like some leaders, who in anger ruined the PDP to make APC become the ruling party in Nigeria today. While I was waiting, I have been committed and contributing to the growth of the party, even when some are busy jumping in and out of the party. Having been patient, waiting for my turn, I believe time has come for me to be considered.

What is the implication of ruining the PDP in anger by some leader, thereby giving APC the opportunity to shine as the leading party in Nigeria today?

We have seen it all through what is going on in Nigeria today. No one needs to be told that things have fallen apart and are no longer at ease. You see, when one defecates on the road while going out, flies will welcome him. So, that is what is happening to some of the PDP leaders now. But I believe that is a big lesson. However, the party is getting stronger.

What makes you believe that it is your turn to serve?

Good! You see, I am a loyal party member, I have put almost everything I have ; finance, intelligence, time and

energy. In fact, the only thing I have not put in for PDP to succeed, is my life. So, with all my commitment, sacrifice and patience,I think I should be given the opportunity to serve. Also, the incumbent is serving his second term, obviously, equity and justice demand that he should give those who had been supporting him , the opportunity to serve. You will understand what it is for someone to be in the House of Representatives for eight years. Such a person should be grateful to God and to those who elected him to serve. Any attempt to seek a third term of another four years, should be seen as greed and ungratefulness, and should not be considered. I believe there should be a reward system for loyal and consistent and committed members of the party. Like I said I am a founding member of PDP and since 1998, I have not moved to any other party, while some stroll in and out. If not for people like us who stood to gather the party together, it would have been swallowed by the ruling party and no one would be talking about aspiring on its platform.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Also, in the history of Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency, Constituency II has been producing our Rep members. The first was Hon Olukolu and presently, Hon Emma Oghene Egoh. Does it mean that Constituency I cannot produce those who are qualified for the position? So, I think this is the time to correct the imbalance, in the spirit of equity and fair play.

Is there any move by the incumbent to seek a third term?

Yes , he has said so , and is working seriously towards achieving that. He started by hijacking the party structure and abrogating power to himself. He even went to the extent of telling LGA and Ward party executives not to answer any call or attend political gatherings put together by other PDP aspirants, except himself.

Then are the party leaders and EXCOs aligning to such a directive that they should not identify with other aspirants?

Not really for now, but such a directive is uncalled for because the party belongs to all of us, and every qualified member has the right to contest. I understand that it is the person carrying palm fronds that goats follow, but things need to be done accordingly. The money he is using to lobby for a third term, is part of what he supposed to take care of the party members and constituents but he never did. At one point, our party Secretariat on Old Ojo Road, was locked by the landlord for non-payment of rent and we have someone at the House of Representatives. When the challenge became much, I decided to pay the bill and now the office is functioning well.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

What is your mission to the federal legislative house?

I want to make the desired changes. It is unfortunate that many of those sent to represent the people are not living up to expectations. It pains me that some members of PDP rubbish the party in Lagos State. Could you believe that the party has three House of Reps members in the state, yet they cannot pay the rent for the State party secretariat. In Amuwo Odofin Local Government, the party secretariat at Old Ojo Road Agboju was locked up in 2020, for non-payment of rent, even when we have a serving member. When the issue became unbearable, the party chairman asked the landlord to lock the place up, and that was it.

I visited one of the elders of the party in the local government and she suggested that we should find a way to raise funds to pay the rent. In fact, I felt disappointed on how a party that has a serving House of Reps member could not pay her office rent. So, I dropped the sum of N1.2million for the rent. Then in 2021, they told me that the rent will expire in march 2022. I also gave them another N800,000.00, making it N2 million. That means, I have paid for the party secretariat for two years. In fact, if given the opportunity, I will rekindle the light in PDP. I suspect foul play by some so called members who want to stylishly kill the party and then decamp to another party. But thank God, we have seen their plans.

As a founding member of the party, I have a passion for it and I will not sit and watch those who do not know much about the party to ruin it. I am going there to give a good representation, and whatever that is due to my constituents, would be brought back and placed on the table for us to decide on how to share it. I hate to hear people say that they are empowering their constituents with what the government asked them to send to them. That is not empowerment at all, rather it is their entitlement. How many of them are using their money to affect the lives of their constituents? On my own, I will make a clear difference. Certainly, my job slot and other benefits as a Member of Reps will be enjoyed by my constituents because as we speak, Amuwo Odofin constituents are not benefitting from such opportunity.

How prepared are you to meet the requirements for the federal legislative house?

I am prepared for it . I have an antecedent as former student union president and I belong to many Maritime Associations and clubs. I am a team player and respect authority. A little inquiry will make one know me more . So, I believe I have all it takes to run, win and serve my constituents well. That is the reason I am offering myself. As we speak, I have bought the expression of interest and nomination forms, that is the first step and as things unfold, we take further steps.

What do you think it will take for the PDP to win the 2023 presidency?

It is all the grace of God and team work. The party should know that Nigerians love the party and need them at this point in time. So, they should look inward and tackle anything that would set them back. PDP has been winning and will continue to win. What is needed most is to present more credible people to represent them at both ward, local, state and federal levels.

What is your advice to the PDP leaders in your Constituency?

I think the leaders have a lot to do to make the party formidable and more attractive. They should rise up and take back the party from the power thirsty politicians who want to run it as their private business. I suggest that there should be a process that would encourage party members to have faith that one day, it will be their turn to serve. The sit-tight syndrome is frustrating and may not allow people to put in their best. Also, the issue of one person coming in to hijack the entire structure of the party because he or she has money or is highly connected, will continue to cause disunity and crisis in the party, therefore, should be discouraged. The party leaders and EXCOs from Local Government to ward levels, should understand that they are there for every member of the party, so should not allow anyone to control them.