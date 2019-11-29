Arsenal have confirmed a temporary successor to Unai Emery for Sunday’s Premier League clash at Norwich City.

The Gunners have pulled the trigger on Emery amid their worst run of results since 1992.

Thursday’s Europa League defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt was the final nail in Emery’s coffin.

Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg will take the reins for the time being.

He was Emery’s assistant first-team coach before the axing.

A statement from Arsenal read: “The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required.

“We have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach. We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward.

“The search for a new head coach is underway and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete.”