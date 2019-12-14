Arsenal have supposedly backed their exciting youngster, Bukayo Saka, to play for Nigeria over his country of birth, England, if their post to laud his yesterday’s performance is anything to go by.

Born in London, the 18-year-old is eligible to turn out for Nigerian national teams as well as the England teams, and has already earned appearances for England youth teams due to his unmistakable talents.

Saka has caught the eye this season with a string of impressive performances for the Gunners, scoring twice and laying on another six goals for his team this season. After his masterclass yesterday against Standard Liege, which saw him post a MOTM performance, the club put up a post of the teenager celebrating his goal with his teammates .

on their Facebook account which read, “Wow, what a performance”, with the Nigerian national flag to go with it.

Moreover, Saka has already admitted in the past that he feels through and through Nigerian and baulked at being referred to as British-Nigerian.

He is age-eligible for the Nigerian teams aside the U-17s, and is the sort of player whose skills can come in handy for the Dream Team.

Arsenal are next in action tomorrow when they face Manchester City in a league game, and Saka will hope to continue his scintillating showings against Pep Guardiola’s team.