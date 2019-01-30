Arsenal struck two second half goals to earn a 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Cardiff City in the English Premier League at an emotional Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette scored both goals for the Gunners.

Aubameyang scored with a 66th minute penalty kick, sending the ball past goalkeeper Neil Etheridge after Bruno Manga had fouled Sead Kolasinac.

Unai Emery’s side then made their overwhelming territorial superiority count as Lacazette scored a beauty in the 83rd minute.

He dribbled past Cardiff City skipper Sol Bamba before drilling a shot into the corner.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing scored a late consolation goal for Cardiff City.

The match began in sombre fashion with tributes being made to Cardiff City’s Argentine striker Emiliano Sala.

Sala has been missing since a plane carrying him to Britain from Nantes disappeared over the English Channel.

It was Cardiff City’s first game since Sala, who had not played for the club since joining from Nantes, went missing.

Bamba and Arsenal skipper Mesut Ozil both placed bunches of daffodils on the pitch.

Fifth-placed Arsenal’s sixth successive home league win lifted them level on 47 points with Chelsea, who play on Wednesday.

Cardiff City, who scored for the first time in four league games, remain third from bottom.