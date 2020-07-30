SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can settle in for a historic moment in knockout football in England, as the final of the FA Cup is played on Saturday.

The FA Cup, which is the oldest knockout competition in world football, will close the 2019-20 top-flight English domestic season with the all-London meeting of Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

The match will air at 5:30pm on SuperSport 3 DStv channel 223 and Select 3 GOtv channel 36

Arsenal upset Manchester City in the semifinal on the penultimate weekend of July, with Gabonese star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring both goals in a 2-0 victory. The Gunners will be chasing a record-extending 14th FA Cup title and hoping this will be a repeat of the 2017 final in which they defeated Chelsea 2-1.

Arsenal’s win over City in the FA Cup followed on quickly from a victory over Liverpool in the Premier League, leaving manager Mikel Arteta hopeful that his side has turned a corner after a roller-coaster ride of a season.

“We are really happy with what has happened in the last four or five days,” explained the Gunners’ manager. “To beat probably the best two teams in Europe is the nicest thing to do so credit to the players for what they are doing, their performances and the level of fight they are showing.”

Arteta also reckons that an FA Cup success would convince Aubameyang to remain with the club, following months of speculation over the striker’s future: “Good and beautiful moments, they are always better than the bad ones,” said the Spanish tactician.