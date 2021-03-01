The Senator representing Imo East Senatorial District and the leader of the Peoples Movement, Sen. Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi has been inducted into the Arsenal Golf and Country Club Owerri.

The well-attended ceremony witnessed the presence of the club’s heavyweights including Chief Clifford Orjiaka (Captain), His Royal Highness Ugo (Dr.) Ralf Ekezie (Chairman BOT), Engr. Charles Ngoka (member BOT), Barrister D.C. De Nwigwe, SAN (member BOT), Chief Ignatius Okeahiala (member BOT), Barr. Leslie Njemanze, Amb. Uchenna Ejiogu, Chief Jezreel Eke and Hon.Okey Adele.