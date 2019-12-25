Arsenal legend, Paul Merson, has hailed Wilfred Ndidi, saying the Nigeria international is the most important player in the entire Leicester City’s squad.

The Super Eagles’ midfielder is one of the first names on manager Brendan Rodgers’ team sheet, going the distance in all but one of the matches played by the Foxes in the Premier League – the trip to Sheffield United, which he missed due to a hamstring problem.

The likes of Jamie Vardy, James Maddison, Caglar Soyuncu and Youri Tielemans have received praises for their performances this term, but Merson has said Ndidi is the unsung hero.

“Ndidi is the one player they have to pray stays fit because they don’t have his replacement,’’ Merson said, in quotes carried by the Leicester Mercury.

“If he gets injured, it means they will be forced to either switch formation or risk getting blown away with this style without the Nigerian.

“Vardy has been effective in the opponent’s half, but they can cope in his absence, but look at Ndidi, how can they cope without him?

“He is everything that brings stability to them when they need to see off games or take it to the opponents.’’

A signing from Racing Genk in January 2017, Ndidi has racked up 121 appearances for Leicester City, scoring eight goals.