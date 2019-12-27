Former Arsenal winger Perry Groves has urged the Gunners chiefs to make the signing of Wilfred Ndidi a priority in the January transfer window.

Although Ndidi continues to be linked with a transfer to the Emirates Stadium next month, allnigeriasoccer.com can report with certainty that Arsenal have not lodged any bid for the Leicester City midfielder.

If Arsenal are to sign the Foxes number 25, they will have to break their transfer record for a midfielder, more than the £42.5 million they paid Real Madrid for Mesut Ozil in 2013, as the Nigerian is now valued in the region of £60 million (N28.2 billion), according to the updated transfer market values from CIES Football Observatory.

New Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has told his employers that he wants to bring in a number 6 and two central defenders in the January transfer window.

Speaking to Express Sport, Groves said : “If you looked at Soyuncu and Ndidi at Leicester and you put those two in Arsenal’s team, that would improve their team significantly.

“They’re two positions that everybody knows that Arsenal have been crying out for.”

The former Racing Genk man is contracted to Leicester City until the end of the 2023-2024 season.