Arsenal keeper, Petr Cech, retires at the end of the season

(BBC) It has emerged that veteran goalkeeper, Petr Cech, will end his illustrious football career at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old joined Arsenal in June 2015 from the club’s London rivals Chelsea, where he spent 11 years.

“Having played 15 years in the Premier League and won every single trophy possible, I feel like I have achieved everything I set out to achieve,” said the ex-Czech Republic international.

“I will continue to work hard at Arsenal to hopefully win one more trophy this season.”

He added: “Then I am looking forward to seeing what holds for me off the pitch.”