Premier League club, Arsenal is front-runners to sign Emmanuel Dennis from Belgian champions Club Brugge, according to media reports.

Fellow Premier League clubs Newcastle United, Brighton, Sheffield United and Watford as well as AS Monaco in France and Sampdoria of Italy are now also in the hot pursuit of Emmanuel Dennis.

Last week, Club Brugge coach Philippe Clement admitted Dennis was set to take the next big step of his career.

The Daily Mail has now listed Arsenal top of the clubs who are chasing the signature of the forward who fired a brace at Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League as well as hit target against Manchester United in the Europa League.

The British tabloid has even reported that Arsenal FC will soon swoop for their man.

‘The Gunners’ have been following Dennis for some time now and see him as a suitable attacking asset.

Club Brugge hope to rake in at least 25 million Euros for the Nigeria, but experts said they expect this amount will be lowered because of the Coronavirus crisis.